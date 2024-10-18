We see significant progress. Von der Leyen promises a new tranche for Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

We see significant progress. Von der Leyen promises a new tranche for Ukraine

The EU sees Ukraine's efforts and progress
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During the next two months, Ukraine will receive another tranche of aid under the Ukraine Facility mechanism, the total amount of which is EUR 50 billion.

Points of attention

  • The European Commission notes Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms.
  • Against this background, it has already allocated more than 12 billion euros in aid.
  • France does not fulfill all its obligations regarding the provision of military aid to Ukraine.

The EU sees Ukraine's efforts and progress

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made a statement in this regard during a press conference after the EU summit in Brussels.

The politician once again drew attention to the fact that the mechanism provides for investments in the amount of 50 billion euros for four years — from 2024 to 2027.

What is important to understand is that funds will be allocated in accordance with Ukraine's implementation of the reform plan.

We are seeing significant progress. Thanks to Ukraine's progress, we have already allocated more than 12 billion euros. We expect that another tranche will be allocated before the end of the year.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

Head of the European Commission

As already mentioned earlier, the European Commission transferred the previous tranche of almost 4.2 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program to Ukraine in August.

France cannot implement its plan for Ukraine

French leader Emmanuel Macron publicly promised to increase military aid to Ukraine to 3 billion euros.

His decision to do so comes amid widespread criticism that official Paris is doing less than many other countries.

What is important to understand is that the amount "up to 3 billion euros" appeared, in particular, in the bilateral security agreement.

However, as of today, France is failing the current plan to help Ukraine.

At the beginning of 2024, we made a political decision that aid could reach 3 billion euros. In practice, we will exceed 2 billion, but will not reach 3 billion euros, — said the head of the French Ministry of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Moldova, a special operation of the Russia regarding the disruption of the vote for joining the EU was exposed
Moldova
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron warned about the probable "death" of the European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union has started membership negotiations with Albania
Council of Europe
The European Union has started membership negotiations with Albania

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?