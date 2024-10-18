During the next two months, Ukraine will receive another tranche of aid under the Ukraine Facility mechanism, the total amount of which is EUR 50 billion.
The EU sees Ukraine's efforts and progress
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made a statement in this regard during a press conference after the EU summit in Brussels.
The politician once again drew attention to the fact that the mechanism provides for investments in the amount of 50 billion euros for four years — from 2024 to 2027.
What is important to understand is that funds will be allocated in accordance with Ukraine's implementation of the reform plan.
As already mentioned earlier, the European Commission transferred the previous tranche of almost 4.2 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program to Ukraine in August.
France cannot implement its plan for Ukraine
French leader Emmanuel Macron publicly promised to increase military aid to Ukraine to 3 billion euros.
His decision to do so comes amid widespread criticism that official Paris is doing less than many other countries.
What is important to understand is that the amount "up to 3 billion euros" appeared, in particular, in the bilateral security agreement.
However, as of today, France is failing the current plan to help Ukraine.
