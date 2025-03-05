Watch: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian army Nona self-propelled gun in the Kramatorsk direction
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian army Nona self-propelled gun in the Kramatorsk direction

OSTG "Khortytsya"
AFU
Ukrainian fighters struck a well-aimed blow at the Russian occupiers' equipment in the Kramatorsk direction. A Nona self-propelled gun and enemy transport were destroyed.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed a Russian Nona self-propelled gun and enemy transport in the Kramatorsk direction.
  • The masterful work of the 5th separate assault Kyiv brigade demonstrated the high efficiency of the Ukrainian military in eliminating enemy equipment and infantry.
  • The operation by Ukrainian fighters effectively destroyed the Russian army's Nona self-propelled guns and enemy transport, showcasing their strength and precision in combat.

The AFU destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Nona"

This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".

According to the "Khortytsia" military unit, the enemy was hoping to hide its equipment and infantry. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully found and destroyed the Russian weapons, as well as the soldiers.

The self-propelled artillery mount "Nona" was destroyed. Enemy transport was destroyed. The occupants' manpower was eliminated.

The 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade showed a video of the skillful work of Ukrainian fighters. It shows how the Armed Forces of Ukraine skillfully hit enemy targets.

The brigade's assault troops leave no chance for the enemy. The work to eliminate manpower and equipment continues.

