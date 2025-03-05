Watch: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian army Nona self-propelled gun in the Kramatorsk direction

Ukrainian fighters struck a well-aimed blow at the Russian occupiers' equipment in the Kramatorsk direction. A Nona self-propelled gun and enemy transport were destroyed.

This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".

According to the "Khortytsia" military unit, the enemy was hoping to hide its equipment and infantry. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully found and destroyed the Russian weapons, as well as the soldiers.

The self-propelled artillery mount "Nona" was destroyed. Enemy transport was destroyed. The occupants' manpower was eliminated.

The 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade showed a video of the skillful work of Ukrainian fighters. It shows how the Armed Forces of Ukraine skillfully hit enemy targets.