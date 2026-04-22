Watch: а unit of interceptor drones was formed in the National Guard

A separate special forces unit has been formed in the Separate Artillery Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which uses interceptor drones to destroy enemy strike drones and already has the first results of combat work.

The National Guard has a drone interceptor unit

NGU reported this and released a corresponding video.

The Separate Artillery Brigade is expanding and confirming its status as one of the most effective brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Recently, a separate special forces unit was formed in the Separate Artillery Brigade, which uses interceptor drones to destroy enemy strike drones.

As noted, there are already the first significant results of combat work and confirmed casualties. Details to follow.