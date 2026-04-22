Watch: а unit of interceptor drones was formed in the National Guard
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Ukraine
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Watch: а unit of interceptor drones was formed in the National Guard

NSU
The National Guard
Читати українською

A separate special forces unit has been formed in the Separate Artillery Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which uses interceptor drones to destroy enemy strike drones and already has the first results of combat work.

Points of attention

  • The National Guard of Ukraine has established a separate special forces unit in the Separate Artillery Brigade to utilize interceptor drones for combating enemy strike drones.
  • The interceptor drone unit has already shown significant results in destroying enemy targets, confirming its effectiveness in combat operations.

The National Guard has a drone interceptor unit

NGU reported this and released a corresponding video.

The Separate Artillery Brigade is expanding and confirming its status as one of the most effective brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Recently, a separate special forces unit was formed in the Separate Artillery Brigade, which uses interceptor drones to destroy enemy strike drones.

As noted, there are already the first significant results of combat work and confirmed casualties. Details to follow.

This is the result of the brigade's constantly active position in implementing new ways to protect Ukraine.

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