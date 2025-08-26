National Guard destroys rare Russian system
National Guard destroys rare Russian system

NSU
On August 26, it became officially known that drone bombers of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed the Russian remote mining system "Zemledeliye" in the Zaporizhia direction.

Points of attention

  • This successful operation signifies a significant blow to the Russian invaders and showcases the NGU's determination to defend Ukraine against external threats.
  • The destruction of the ISDM system by the National Guard marks a crucial development in the ongoing hostilities, underlining Ukraine's commitment to protecting its territory.

What is known about the new successes of NSU

The commander of the NGU, Oleksandr Pivnenko, made a statement on this occasion.

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of our soldiers, the Russian invaders lost another remote mining engineering system (ISDM) "Zemledeliye," he said.

In addition, Oleksandr Pivnenko clearly demonstrated how the hunting and destruction of a rare remote mining system by UAV operators took place.

The video shows that "Zemledeliye" was seen on one of the highways while the car was moving.

After that, the first UAV began to operate on it. Amidst the explosions, the machine stopped and a second bomber began to operate on it.

He was trying to target a package of special rockets equipped with mines. Thanks to the efforts of the NGU, the system was successfully destroyed.

The video shows the destruction of this ISDM, which the enemy uses to quickly create minefields, by a strike UAV unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard, says the statement of Oleksandr Pivnenko.

