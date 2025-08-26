According to the Reuters news agency, powerful attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces disrupted the operation of at least 17% of the oil refining capacities of the aggressor country, Russia.
Points of attention
- Russia's tightening of gasoline export bans in response to domestic demand surge has further intensified the shortage, leading to price hikes and consumer inconvenience.
- The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert 'Magyar' Brovdy, confirmed successful drone strikes on major Russian facilities, showcasing Ukraine's strategic capabilities.
What is known about Ukraine's new successes?
Journalists draw attention to the fact that during the recent period, Ukraine attacked 10 Russian factories.
It was able to disrupt production by approximately 1.1 million barrels per day.
What is also important to understand is that the strikes on enemy refineries occurred at a time when seasonal demand for gasoline from tourists and farmers in Russia was at its peak.
One cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country tightened its ban on gasoline exports in July to cope with a surge in domestic demand even before the attacks.
It is worth noting that recently, the commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, summarized the results of the operation against Russian oil refineries and pipelines.
He officially confirmed that in recent weeks, Ukrainian drones have struck at least four major facilities on Russian territory.
