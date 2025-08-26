The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the military command of the Russian army has abandoned attempts to exploit the breakthrough in the Dobropillya direction. As of today, it has switched to other directions.
Points of attention
- Experts note the reduction in reports of a breakthrough near Dobropillya, with Russian forces focusing on other directions.
- The failure of the recent offensive is attributed to the lack of logistics supporting advanced units in the breakthrough zone.
What to expect from the Russian army next?
American analysts point out that recent counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Russian breakthrough zone indicate that the infiltration tactics of Russian troops have failed.
In addition, it is emphasized that the occupiers were unable to create strong positions in the breakthrough zone.
Experts point out that Russian military units have significantly reduced the number of reports of a breakthrough in the Dobropillya area in recent days.
They actively began covering the fighting to the north, east, and southwest of Pokrovsk.
According to experts, the Russian army's infiltration tactics and the low density of manpower along the front in the direction of Pokrovsk allowed Russian troops to temporarily carry out a limited tactical maneuver to the east and southeast of Dobropillya.
However, the aggressor country has still not been able to establish logistics to support and reinforce the advanced units operating in the breakthrough zone.
This was one of the reasons for the failure of the new Russian offensive.
