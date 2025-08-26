Trump approached Putin with new secret proposals — insiders
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump approached Putin with new secret proposals — insiders

What Trump offered Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters insiders, US leader Donald Trump's team secretly offered the administration of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin several energy deals that were beneficial to the Kremlin. Thus, the White House tried to encourage Moscow to end the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The talks between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian officials highlighted Trump's interest in making significant announcements post-Alaska summit, although no major investment deal ensued.
  • The nature of these discussions reveals a complex dynamic between the US and Russia in navigating geopolitical tensions.

What Trump offered Putin

According to anonymous sources, the proposed agreements were offered as incentives to push the dictator to end the war, and Washington to ease sanctions pressure on Russia.

In particular, the focus was on the return of the American Exxon Mobil to the Russian oil and gas project "Sakhalin-1".

Several different insiders told reporters that the issue of Russia's possible purchase of American equipment for its liquefied natural gas production projects had been raised.

What is important to understand is that, first of all, we are talking about "Arctic LNG-2", which is under Western sanctions.

The States also discussed the possibility of purchasing nuclear icebreakers from Russia.

The relevant talks took place during a visit by US envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow earlier this month, when he met with dictator Putin and his investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

According to insiders, Trump really wanted to make big statements after the summit in Alaska, announcing a major investment deal with Russia, but this did not happen.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU has a "plan B" in case the talks between Zelensky and Putin fail
The EU is ready to get even with Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Putin Manages Trump — An Analyst's Explanation
Putin is constantly manipulating Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia is ready." Trump makes new statement on Putin's plans
Trump-Putin talks: new unexpected details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?