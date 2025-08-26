According to Reuters insiders, US leader Donald Trump's team secretly offered the administration of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin several energy deals that were beneficial to the Kremlin. Thus, the White House tried to encourage Moscow to end the war against Ukraine.

What Trump offered Putin

According to anonymous sources, the proposed agreements were offered as incentives to push the dictator to end the war, and Washington to ease sanctions pressure on Russia.

In particular, the focus was on the return of the American Exxon Mobil to the Russian oil and gas project "Sakhalin-1".

Several different insiders told reporters that the issue of Russia's possible purchase of American equipment for its liquefied natural gas production projects had been raised.

What is important to understand is that, first of all, we are talking about "Arctic LNG-2", which is under Western sanctions.

The States also discussed the possibility of purchasing nuclear icebreakers from Russia.

The relevant talks took place during a visit by US envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow earlier this month, when he met with dictator Putin and his investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

According to insiders, Trump really wanted to make big statements after the summit in Alaska, announcing a major investment deal with Russia, but this did not happen.