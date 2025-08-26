What's wrong with the new EU sanctions package against Russia — media reports

According to anonymous sources from Politico, the upcoming 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia will not contain any new serious restrictions on the sale of energy resources that finance Russia's war against Ukraine.
Media learned about new sanctions package against Russia
According to insiders, having undertaken to gradually abandon oil and gas imports, official Brussels is increasingly realizing that it is the US, not the EU, that has the best opportunities to increase pressure on the aggressor country.
This may be one of the reasons why the new sanctions package will not include new serious restrictions on the sale of Russian energy resources.
According to insiders, truly serious consequences for the aggressor country will come when secondary sanctions are imposed against companies or countries that do business with Russia.
What is important to understand is that the real impact of these sanctions will be felt precisely by the United States.
According to Reuters, the Trump team recently offered the Kremlin energy deals as an incentive for peace in Ukraine.
