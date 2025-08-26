Trump has the most powerful trump card for putting pressure on Putin

The Wall Street Journal notes that all previous attempts by US leader Donald Trump to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine have failed. However, the US president still has trump cards.

Trump may launch a “counteroffensive”

According to journalists, the US President's statement about his predecessor Joe Biden's approach in supporting Ukraine was extremely eloquent.

Trump publicly complained that President Biden "did not allow Ukraine to respond, only to defend itself."

This statement clearly implied that the US might allow Ukraine to use more US long-range missiles to hit more targets deep inside Russia. Share

Experts believe that such a warning is another powerful trump card for Trump, who is putting pressure on the Russian dictator.

It's possible that this could even force him to sit at the negotiating table.

The much-hyped Alaska summit appears to have accomplished nothing other than allowing Putin to avoid further sanctions pressure. Now Trump says he needs another two weeks to decide what to do, and places the blame on both sides. Share

Despite this, it recently became known that Donald Trump's team this week approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) aircraft missiles to Ukraine.