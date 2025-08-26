Trump has the most powerful trump card for putting pressure on Putin

The Wall Street Journal notes that all previous attempts by US leader Donald Trump to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine have failed. However, the US president still has trump cards.
Points of attention
- The failure of the Alaska summit between Trump and Putin has led to Trump seeking new ways to impact the Kremlin's actions, indicating a critical juncture in the diplomatic relations between the US and Russia.
- The decision-making by President Trump in the coming weeks will play a crucial role in determining the future direction of the conflict in Ukraine and the potential for diplomatic negotiations with Putin.
Trump may launch a “counteroffensive”
According to journalists, the US President's statement about his predecessor Joe Biden's approach in supporting Ukraine was extremely eloquent.
Trump publicly complained that President Biden "did not allow Ukraine to respond, only to defend itself."
Experts believe that such a warning is another powerful trump card for Trump, who is putting pressure on the Russian dictator.
It's possible that this could even force him to sit at the negotiating table.
Despite this, it recently became known that Donald Trump's team this week approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) aircraft missiles to Ukraine.
