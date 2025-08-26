"Zelensky's Moment". Why South Korean Authorities Were Afraid of Meeting with Trump
The conflict between Trump and Zelensky has scared other politicians
Source:  Politico

South Korea's new President Lee Jae-myung has openly admitted that his team feared he might face a "Zelensky moment" during his first meeting with US leader Donald Trump at the White House on August 25.

  • Trump's decision to add drama to the meeting by posting on Truth Social heightened tensions but ultimately did not derail the meeting's outcome.
  • The successful meeting between Lee and Trump indicates a potential shift in dynamics and a more constructive relationship between South Korea and the US.

The South Korean authorities were alarmed by the fact that Donald Trump had recently questioned democracy in their country.

According to Lee himself, he was convinced that he would not face a situation like the one that happened with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As is known, in February 2025, Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance had a fight with him live on air in the Oval Office.

"It's because I read President Trump's book, 'The Art of the Deal,'" Lee said wryly.

According to the latter, the negotiations with Trump turned out to be "better than he expected."

Lee also added that he understood the US president better, received encouragement, and their meeting itself lasted longer than planned.

What is important to understand is that the day before, Trump decided to add drama to this event by publishing a post on Truth Social on the morning of August 25 with the question:

"WHAT IS HAPPENING IN SOUTH KOREA? It looks like a purge or a revolution. We cannot allow this and do business there. Today I am meeting with the new president at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this issue!!!".

