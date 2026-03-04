Watch: the National Guard destroyed a Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system in the Belgorod region

Fighters of the Lasar's Group special unit of unmanned aircraft complexes of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

New “bavovna” in the Belgorod region: what is known

The National Guard of Ukraine reported this and released a corresponding video.

Lasar's Group NGU destroyed the Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system in the Belgorod region. Share

The operation to detect and neutralize the SAM was carried out jointly with the 429th Separate Achilles Unmanned Systems Brigade and the Joint Forces Group.

After conducting joint analytical work, the 429th OBBS aerial reconnaissance reconnaissance of the enemy territory and discovered an anti-aircraft missile complex. Information about it was transferred to the strike UAV unit of the Lazar's group of the NGU.

Our crews flew to the area of concentration of the S-400 Triumph complex and delivered precise strikes. Share

The military emphasized that thanks to this, it was possible to significantly reduce the activity of Russian air defense in the Kharkiv direction.