Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with related units, cleared the "Yuvileyny" residential area in Kupyansk of Russian military personnel.
The AFU are clearing Kupyansk from the occupiers
The regiment's press service reported this and released a corresponding video.
Previously, units of the Charter National Guard liberated Kindrashivka, Radkivka, and several neighborhoods in the north of Kupyansk, which allowed them to block the supply routes of Russian troops and significantly stabilize the situation in the Kupyansk direction.
