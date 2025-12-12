Watch: AFU cleared the "Yuvileyny" microdistrict in Kupyansk of Russian occupiers
Watch: AFU cleared the "Yuvileyny" microdistrict in Kupyansk of Russian occupiers

Kupyansk
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with related units, cleared the "Yuvileyny" residential area in Kupyansk of Russian military personnel.

Points of attention

  • The 425th Separate Assault Regiment 'Skelya' of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully cleared the 'Yuvileyny' microdistrict in Kupyansk of Russian occupiers.
  • The ongoing operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine aim at liberating territories from Russian invaders in eastern Ukraine.
  • Military units led to the blocking of supply routes for Russian troops and stabilization of the situation in the Kupyansk direction.

The AFU are clearing Kupyansk from the occupiers

The regiment's press service reported this and released a corresponding video.

The Russian invaders were first blocked in high-rise buildings and then destroyed.

Previously, units of the Charter National Guard liberated Kindrashivka, Radkivka, and several neighborhoods in the north of Kupyansk, which allowed them to block the supply routes of Russian troops and significantly stabilize the situation in the Kupyansk direction.

