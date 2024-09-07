Watch: An ammunition depot is on fire in the Voronezh region after a drone attack

The drone attacked an ammunition warehouse in the Ostrogoz district of the Voronezh region of Russia, causing a large-scale fire and detonation.
Points of attention
- A drone attacked an ammunition warehouse in the Voronezh region, causing a fire and detonation.
- Residents of Soldatske village were evacuated.
- The local government has declared a state of emergency.
- Preliminary data indicate that there were no victims among the civilian population.
Bavovna in the Voronezh region on September 7 — the first details
The fact of the attack was immediately confirmed by the governor of the Voronezh region, Oleksandr Gusev.
According to him, it was allegedly possible to "suppress" the drone, but this did not save the ammunition depot from fire and detonation.
Oleksandr Gusev also officially announced that it was decided to temporarily evacuate residents of one village to several settlements.
Employees of the operational services will inform the residents of the village closest to the fire about the start of the evacuation and the procedure for its implementation.
Operational services and representatives of the district administration are working on the spot.
Gusev also reminded the residents of the Ostrogoz district about safety measures: not to approach the fire site and, in case of discovery of suspicious objects, not to approach them, but to report the find to the emergency services.
After the drone attack, local authorities declared a state of emergency
According to representatives of local authorities, most of the evacuees stayed with relatives and friends.
It is also emphasized that no civilians were injured, and the assessment of possible damage will be carried out only after the detonation's consequences have been fully eliminated.
Local residents report that the attack was carried out on an ammunition warehouse in the village of Soldatske.
Interestingly, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has already announced that overnight 2 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Belgorod region and 2 more over the territory of the Kursk region. The agency did not report the attack on the Voronezh region.
