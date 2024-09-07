Watch: An ammunition depot is on fire in the Voronezh region after a drone attack

The drone attacked an ammunition warehouse in the Ostrogoz district of the Voronezh region of Russia, causing a large-scale fire and detonation.

Bavovna in the Voronezh region on September 7 — the first details

The fact of the attack was immediately confirmed by the governor of the Voronezh region, Oleksandr Gusev.

According to him, it was allegedly possible to "suppress" the drone, but this did not save the ammunition depot from fire and detonation.

An unmanned aerial vehicle was detected and suppressed by regular air defense forces and EW devices in the Ostrogoz district. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. However, as a result of the fall of the UAV, a fire broke out, which spread to explosive objects. The detonation has begun, the report says. Share

Oleksandr Gusev also officially announced that it was decided to temporarily evacuate residents of one village to several settlements.

Employees of the operational services will inform the residents of the village closest to the fire about the start of the evacuation and the procedure for its implementation.

Operational services and representatives of the district administration are working on the spot.

Gusev also reminded the residents of the Ostrogoz district about safety measures: not to approach the fire site and, in case of discovery of suspicious objects, not to approach them, but to report the find to the emergency services.

After the drone attack, local authorities declared a state of emergency

A state of emergency has been declared on the territory of the Ostrogoz district, where a fire broke out near explosive objects and detonation began at night. Residents of one settlement are being evacuated with the participation of emergency services. Temporary accommodation points have been deployed for them, buses have been organized. Share

The Russians complain about their own air defense (Photo: screenshot)

According to representatives of local authorities, most of the evacuees stayed with relatives and friends.

It is also emphasized that no civilians were injured, and the assessment of possible damage will be carried out only after the detonation's consequences have been fully eliminated.

Local residents report that the attack was carried out on an ammunition warehouse in the village of Soldatske.