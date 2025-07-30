Watch: delegates to the Geneva conference staged a demarche against Russian politician Matviyenko

During a speech by the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko, at the conference of parliament speakers in Geneva, dozens of delegates left the hall in protest.

The corresponding video was published by the Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratyuk

In it, you can see several dozen members of the delegations leaving the hall in connection with Matviyenko's speech.

I am proud of all our partners and colleagues! This is a demarche against the aggressor, this is support for the people of Ukraine!

Details about who left the hall or stayed are currently unknown.

Before that, the Council expressed indignation at the presence of the Russian delegation and called on conference participants to avoid any interactions with it.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi said that Matviyenko's place is "in the dock, not at international conferences," and her admission to Geneva "is shameful and should not have happened."

The World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments meets every 5 years. This is the first such event since the Russian Federation's full-scale attack on Ukraine.