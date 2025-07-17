Watch: drones massively attacked regions of Russia

On the night of July 17, the sounds of explosions echoed in the Moscow region. Drones were spotted flying over Moscow in the region. Other regions of Russia were also under attack by drones.

Russia was massively attacked by drones: what is known

Thus, explosions were heard in the area of the villages of Lytkine and Bakeevo in the Solnechnogorsk urban district.

In addition, loud explosions were heard in the Zelenograd area. Local residents saw bright flashes in the sky.

It is also claimed that there were allegedly power outages in the village of Alabushevo.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reports that air defense forces allegedly shot down two unidentified drones flying over Moscow. He then wrote about another one.

The Ministry of Defense's air defense system has destroyed another drone flying towards Moscow. Emergency services are working at the site of the debris. Share

Meanwhile, the public writes that the "Carpet" regime has been declared at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport. In connection with this, flights to and from Moscow have been temporarily canceled.

The attack in the Smolensk region hit the city of Roslavl, according to local residents. Rostec's JSC "720 Flight Support Equipment Repair Plant" is located there.

It is not yet known what exactly was the target of the attack. Also located in Roslavl is the Roslavl Carriage Repair Plant.

Residents of Novomoskovsk, Tula Region, are again reporting explosions.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 122 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down overnight: