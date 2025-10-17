Watch: explosion heard at chemical plant in Sterlitamak, Russia
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: explosion heard at chemical plant in Sterlitamak, Russia

The Avangard chemical plant
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In Bashkortostan, an explosion occurred at a military factory on the afternoon of October 17, and there are injuries.

Points of attention

  • An explosion at the Avangard chemical plant in Sterlitamak, Russia, resulted in injuries, with the exact casualty figures yet to be confirmed.
  • The cause of the explosion at the military factory remains unknown, sparking concerns and investigations.
  • Witnesses reported smelling gunpowder in the city following the explosion, which originated in the third workshop of the industrial zone.

The Avangard chemical plant became the epicenter of the explosion

The explosion occurred in the territory of the "Avagnard" industrial zone in the city of Sterlitamak, Bashkiria. Eyewitnesses say that the city smelled of gunpowder.

Previously, there was an explosion in the third workshop. The shock from the explosion was felt throughout the city. The plant produces explosives and components for multiple launch rocket systems of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, 5 people were injured. The information has not been officially confirmed. It is not specified what caused the explosion.

Avangard produces weapons and ammunition, disposes of explosives, and also manufactures chemical products.

The explosion at the plant was confirmed by the Sterlitamak city hall.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians complain about explosions after drone attack in Saratov region
Russians complain about explosions after drone attack in Saratov region
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russians complain about explosions after drone attack in Dzerzhinsk
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?