Watch: explosion heard at chemical plant in Sterlitamak, Russia

In Bashkortostan, an explosion occurred at a military factory on the afternoon of October 17, and there are injuries.
The Avangard chemical plant became the epicenter of the explosion
The explosion occurred in the territory of the "Avagnard" industrial zone in the city of Sterlitamak, Bashkiria. Eyewitnesses say that the city smelled of gunpowder.
According to preliminary data, 5 people were injured. The information has not been officially confirmed. It is not specified what caused the explosion.
Avangard produces weapons and ammunition, disposes of explosives, and also manufactures chemical products.
The explosion at the plant was confirmed by the Sterlitamak city hall.
