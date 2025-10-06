Watch: Russians complain about explosions after drone attack in Dzerzhinsk
Watch: Russians complain about explosions after drone attack in Dzerzhinsk

Source:  online.ua

In Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked, probably, the Sverdlov explosives plant.

Points of attention

  • Dzerzhinsk, Russia, witnessed a drone attack on the Sverdlov explosives plant, resulting in damaging explosions and injuries to a person.
  • Local residents posted videos showing air defense operations responding to the drone attack, sparking concerns and discussions online.
  • The Sverdlov Plant is a key manufacturer of industrial explosives in Russia, supplying various ammunition types, making it a potential target for such attacks.

Drones could have attacked a military plant in Dzerzhinsk: what is known

Residents are posting videos of air defense operations over the city. Local chat rooms are reporting that drones were hitting the Sverdlov plant.

Last night, air defense forces repelled an attack by 20 UAVs near the Dzerzhinsk industrial zone. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, one person was injured as a result of falling debris. There is no threat to life, the victim is being provided with all necessary medical assistance, — said the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin.

According to him, falling debris also led to several local outbreaks in the private sector, the fire was extinguished.

In addition, the double-glazed windows of residential buildings and the roofs of one gas station were damaged, but no damage was caused to industrial facilities, Nikitin emphasized.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported the shooting down of an alleged 20 drones over the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In October 2024, 16 drones attacked the Ya. M. Sverdlov Plant, damaging the hexogen and octogen production plant. In early April 2025, at least three drones attacked the Sverdlov Plant, damaging a pipeline overpass and 2 plants. On April 29, 2 drones attacked the explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk; the consequences are unknown, but the plant's employees were evacuated during the attack.

The plant is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of industrial explosives, transfer charges for the mining industry, perforating charges for the oil and gas industry, and seismic and geophysical work.

All methods of ammunition equipment are used — pressing, screwing, pouring. This allows you to equip almost all types of ammunition: aviation and artillery shells, aviation bombs, including those adjusted for the target, warheads of cumulative anti-tank guided missiles, ammunition for engineer troops, including for helicopter mine laying systems and the most modern anti-tank and anti-tank complexes.

