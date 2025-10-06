Watch: Russians complain about explosions after drone attack in Dzerzhinsk

In Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked, probably, the Sverdlov explosives plant.

Drones could have attacked a military plant in Dzerzhinsk: what is known

Residents are posting videos of air defense operations over the city. Local chat rooms are reporting that drones were hitting the Sverdlov plant.

Last night, air defense forces repelled an attack by 20 UAVs near the Dzerzhinsk industrial zone. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, one person was injured as a result of falling debris. There is no threat to life, the victim is being provided with all necessary medical assistance, — said the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin.

According to him, falling debris also led to several local outbreaks in the private sector, the fire was extinguished.

In addition, the double-glazed windows of residential buildings and the roofs of one gas station were damaged, but no damage was caused to industrial facilities, Nikitin emphasized. Share

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported the shooting down of an alleged 20 drones over the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In October 2024, 16 drones attacked the Ya. M. Sverdlov Plant, damaging the hexogen and octogen production plant. In early April 2025, at least three drones attacked the Sverdlov Plant, damaging a pipeline overpass and 2 plants. On April 29, 2 drones attacked the explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk; the consequences are unknown, but the plant's employees were evacuated during the attack.

The plant is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of industrial explosives, transfer charges for the mining industry, perforating charges for the oil and gas industry, and seismic and geophysical work.