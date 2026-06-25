Watch: explosions and fires break out at Ufa refinery

A series of explosions have been heard and a fire has broken out in the area of oil refineries in the Russian city of Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan). Black smoke is rising into the sky.

New “bavovna” at the Ufa refinery

According to preliminary information, the first explosions in Ufa occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time. Local residents say that the target of the drone attack was a refinery.

Exilenova+ claims that two of the three oil refineries located in Ufa could have been hit.

Two of the three refineries in Ufa were hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

There is currently no confirmation of this information, but there is video of fires at local refineries.

The Ufa oil refinery complex is located approximately 1,400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It is considered one of the largest and key oil refining centers in Russia and plays an important role in the country's fuel supply.