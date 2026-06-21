Moscow refinery halts oil processing after Ukrainian drone attack
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Moscow refinery halts oil processing after Ukrainian drone attack

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Moscow refinery
Читати українською

The Moscow Refinery in Kapotno has stopped oil processing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow Refinery halts oil processing, impacting primary and combined oil refining plants as well as storage tanks.
  • Visual evidence shows severe damage to the infrastructure, including destroyed tanks and primary oil refining units.

Moscow refinery is out of service: what are the consequences of the Ukrainian drone attack?

The AVT-6 primary oil refining unit, the combined oil refining unit (CORU), three 10,000 cubic meter tanks, and one 30,000 cubic meter tank were affected.

In the pictures, two RVS tanks (30,000 and 10,000) are completely destroyed.

The photos show damage to the tanks, including one whose lid was torn off by an explosion caused by an air defense missile and lifted tens of meters.

The pictures also show damage to the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit. In addition, traces of the fire can be seen in other parts of the enterprise and at the Sadovod market.

According to the information resource Exilenova+, the Moscow oil refinery stopped operating after the drone attack.

On June 18, Ukrainian drones struck the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotny for the second time in a week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this was "a completely fair response to Russian strikes on our cities and communities and another important result of the work of our soldiers on facilities that support the Russian war machine."

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