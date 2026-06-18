Watch: drones massively attacked the Moscow refinery

On the morning of June 18, drones attack Moscow en masse. Russians complain about drone flights, the sounds of explosions, and a fire at a refinery.

Oil refinery on fire in Moscow after drone attack

From 4 am, footage showing drones flying over Moscow and the Moscow region began to spread in various public forums.

Just 40 minutes later, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin began reporting on the alleged shooting down of drones flying towards the Russian capital. As of 05:43, there were already 33 such drones.

In parallel, and at least until 6 a.m., more and more drone footage appeared online. In addition, columns of smoke and fire were recorded on the outskirts of Moscow and beyond.

According to OSINT sources, one of the strikes was carried out on a refinery in Kapotny (a district on the outskirts of Moscow). After the strike, a large fire broke out near the facility, with at least two tanks burning. Share

Footage also appeared online showing some buildings in the city damaged by Russian electronic warfare.

Mayor Sobyanin officially admitted that a refinery in Moscow was attacked.