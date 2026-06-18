Watch: drones massively attacked the Moscow refinery

On the morning of June 18, drones attack Moscow en masse. Russians complain about drone flights, the sounds of explosions, and a fire at a refinery.
Points of attention
- June 18 witnessed a significant drone attack on the Moscow Oil Refinery, leading to a fire and explosions, spreading panic among Russians.
- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the drone attack on the refinery and initiated measures to counter the assault and minimize the impact.
Oil refinery on fire in Moscow after drone attack
From 4 am, footage showing drones flying over Moscow and the Moscow region began to spread in various public forums.
Just 40 minutes later, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin began reporting on the alleged shooting down of drones flying towards the Russian capital. As of 05:43, there were already 33 such drones.
In parallel, and at least until 6 a.m., more and more drone footage appeared online. In addition, columns of smoke and fire were recorded on the outskirts of Moscow and beyond.
Footage also appeared online showing some buildings in the city damaged by Russian electronic warfare.
Mayor Sobyanin officially admitted that a refinery in Moscow was attacked.
Air defense forces continue to repel the massive attack. Several drones managed to reach the MNPZ. Measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences.
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