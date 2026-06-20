Loud explosions rocked Tyumen, Russia, on June 20. According to eyewitnesses, a local refinery was on fire after a Ukrainian drone attack.

“Bavovna” in Tyumen on June 20 — first details

The Kremlin's protege in the region, Alexander Moor, officially confirmed that Russian air defenses tried to repel an attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Tyumen Oil Refinery.

He began to invent that the attack on the Tyumen oil refinery had been repelled.

Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall. According to preliminary information, the plant was not damaged, the workers were evacuated. I am keeping the situation under personal control. Stay tuned for further reports! — says the statement of Oleksandr Moor. Share

However, according to eyewitnesses, the Ukrainian Defense Forces still managed to hit the refinery.

They are publishing videos that clearly show that a fire has started at the factory.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian UAVs traveled more than 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border to Tyumen, Russia.

In addition, it is noted that the affected refinery is capable of processing 7.5 to 9 million tons of crude oil per year.