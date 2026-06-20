Watch: Ukrainian drones traveled 2,000 km to hit a refinery in Tyumen
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian drones traveled 2,000 km to hit a refinery in Tyumen

“Bavovna” in Tyumen on June 20 — first details
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Loud explosions rocked Tyumen, Russia, on June 20. According to eyewitnesses, a local refinery was on fire after a Ukrainian drone attack.

Points of attention

  • The affected refinery in Tyumen has a significant processing capacity of 7.5 to 9 million tons of crude oil annually.
  • The incident raises questions about the security measures in place to protect critical infrastructure from drone attacks.

“Bavovna” in Tyumen on June 20 — first details

The Kremlin's protege in the region, Alexander Moor, officially confirmed that Russian air defenses tried to repel an attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Tyumen Oil Refinery.

He began to invent that the attack on the Tyumen oil refinery had been repelled.

Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall. According to preliminary information, the plant was not damaged, the workers were evacuated. I am keeping the situation under personal control. Stay tuned for further reports! — says the statement of Oleksandr Moor.

However, according to eyewitnesses, the Ukrainian Defense Forces still managed to hit the refinery.

They are publishing videos that clearly show that a fire has started at the factory.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian UAVs traveled more than 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border to Tyumen, Russia.

In addition, it is noted that the affected refinery is capable of processing 7.5 to 9 million tons of crude oil per year.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron reveals new details of Trump-Putin talks in Alaska
Macron told how allies fought for Ukraine's future
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers attacked the bridge across the Genichesk Strait and the Pantsir-S complex
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New SOU operations on May 20 — list of hit targets announced
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain to offer Ukraine its own long-range missiles — insiders
British long-range missiles - what is known about them

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?