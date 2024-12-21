Watch: In Tbilisi, residents of different regions of Georgia are protesting en masse against government actions

More than 20 protests took place in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on December 21. Throughout the day, students, teachers, athletes, and representatives of other sectors from across the country marched through the streets of the Georgian capital.

Mass protests continue in Georgia

In particular, residents of various regions, such as Adjara, Svaneti, Megrelia, Meskheti, and Kartli, will participate in the actions, who will march in separate processions to Rustaveli Avenue.

At 12:00, the action took place near the US embassy. The protesters demanded the imposition of sanctions against the leaders of the Georgian Dream party. This week, similar rallies were held near the embassies of European countries.

At 2:00 PM, protest participants gathered in several places: near the Kakha Bendukidze University Campus, as well as near the first building of Tbilisi State University, where the approach of social workers is planned.

Even fans of "Potteriana" protested in Tbilisi.

Teachers took part in the "March of Teachers", which started at 3:00 PM from the Vaso Abashidze Theater. Residents of Kutaisi — honoring Rezo Gabriadze.

At 4:00 PM, yoga enthusiasts gathered near the Dynamo Stadium, as well as participants in the "Svan March", which will start near the Philharmonic. Adjarians will gather at Europe Square at 5:00 PM.

“March of the Svans”

At 5:00 PM, students and teachers joined the action from the Philharmonic, and representatives of the fashion industry took part in the protest for the first time, gathering near Vake Park.

In addition, supporters of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who gathered on Republic Square, also protested.

Protest against Saakashvili's release

At 6:00 PM, the "March of Aragvinians" set off from Bukiya Garden to the parliament. Imereti residents gathered at 6:00 PM on Marjanishvili Square, and the "March of Rachinians" started from Vake Park. At the same time, tattoo artists and organizers of "Georgian Gamers Against the Russian Regime" headed to the parliament.

At 7:00 PM, the "March of Meskhitians" will take place from Republic Square, while the Megrelians will gather near the first building of the TSU.

The culmination of the protests is scheduled for 7:00 PM on Rustaveli Avenue, where a general action will take place. Also at 8:00 PM, a "Dancers' March" will start near the Philharmonic Hall.

The publication noted that the mass protests, which have been going on for 24 days, are a response to the decision of the Georgian Dream to suspend negotiations on accession to the European Union. The protesters are demanding the appointment of new parliamentary elections and the release of more than 30 people who were detained during the protests.

Civil servants protest in Georgia

According to government officials, they gathered in Republic Square in the capital Tbilisi because of the government's refusal to continue Georgia's European integration, as well as because of violence and intimidation against them.

Tbilisi City Hall employee Giga Sopromadze stated that the goal of the action is to convey to the public, including employers, their position on loyalty to the Constitution and society, and commitment to Georgia's European course.

At the same time, we call for an end to violence against us, the use of various forms of intimidation, of which there have been many recently.