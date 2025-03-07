Watch: Large-scale protests took place in Georgia

On March 7, marches and rallies were held in Tbilisi and other cities in Georgia to mark 100 days since the start of anti-government protests in the country.

Georgia protests against the government again

The protest day was held under the slogan "Until the End." The protesters' main demands remain early parliamentary elections, as well as the release of about 50 activists against whom criminal cases have been initiated due to the protests.

In Tbilisi, participants gathered at various locations with different slogans. Students and faculty from Tbilisi Javakhishvili State University came to declare that "Georgian education is in danger." Share

At the same time, hundreds of people protested near the Public Broadcasting Company under the slogan "Freedom for prisoners of conscience."

The rally in Tbilisi was announced in advance on social media. As part of this action, protesters planned to march to the parliament. In the afternoon, law enforcement officers began to gather in the city center.