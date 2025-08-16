Watch: oil refinery on fire again in Volgograd
Volgograd refinery
Source:  online.ua

On the afternoon of August 16, Russians again complained about an incident in Volgograd. There, a column of smoke rose in the area of the local refinery.

Points of attention

  • A fire broke out near the Volgograd Oil Refinery, causing concern among local residents and authorities.
  • Russian media reports suggest planned releases of oil products for tank repairs, but the situation remains unclear and ambiguous.
  • The incident occurred shortly after the Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted the same refinery, leading to questions about the security and safety measures in place.

Another fire broke out at the Volgograd refinery

Residents of Volgograd report a column of thick black smoke in the area of the refinery.

Earlier, Rosaviatsia announced temporary restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft at the local airport. In addition, an air alert was declared in the city.

At the same time, local channels claim that there is a "planned discharge of oil products for further tank repairs."

Although the information is contradictory. For example, Russians ask the following questions in comments on Telegram channels: "Are ambulances also flying because of a planned drop?", "And are firefighters rushing there as planned or did they forget to warn them?".

As a reminder, on the night of August 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the largest oil refinery, LLC "Lukoil-Volgogradneftopererobka". The attack resulted in large-scale fires.

The Russian Federation processes over 15 million tons of oil annually at this facility, which accounts for almost 6% of all processing in the country. In particular, the plant produces diesel, gasoline, and aviation fuel, which are critically important for supplying the Russian army.

