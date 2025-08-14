The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Volgograd Oil Refinery by the Defense Forces of Ukraine

On the night of August 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery (LLC Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka), which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces, in collaboration with various units, conducted a successful strike on the Volgograd Oil Refinery, disrupting the fuel supply to the Russian army.
- The severe fires caused by combat drones at the refinery have significant implications for the production of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel critical to the Russian armed forces' logistics.
- The Volgograd Oil Refinery, a major producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia, processes over 15 million tons of oil annually, contributing 5.6% to Russian refining.
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Volgograd oil refinery
The strike by the strike drones caused severe fires at the plant.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The detailed consequences of the fire damage are being clarified.
The Volgograd Oil Refinery is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. It processes more than 15 million tons of oil annually, which is 5.6% of all Russian refining.
The refinery produces diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, which are critically important for the logistics of the Russian armed forces.
We are consistently working to reduce the production capacity of petroleum products in the aggressor country and weaken its army. Russia must fully feel the consequences of its aggressive policy and stop the war against Ukraine.
