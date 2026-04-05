Watch: Oil refinery on fire in Kstovo, Russia, after drone attack

On the night of April 5, strike drones attacked LUKOIL-Nyzhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region.
Points of attention
- The LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, Russia, suffered a fire after being targeted by a drone attack, impacting the production of over 50 petroleum products.
- The drone attack on the refinery caused a significant fire outbreak, leading to severe burning and a noticeable glow in the night sky, as reported by local residents.
Kstovo refinery on fire after drone attack
This is evidenced by NASA's fire detection monitoring system, the FIRMS service.
Later, according to photo and video materials, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant, accompanied by severe burning and a glow in the sky.
Already in the morning, locals observed thick dark smoke rising into the air. It is worth noting that LLC "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" is one of the largest gasoline refineries in the Russian Federation.
The enterprise produces over 50 types of commercial petroleum products, and its main areas of activity are motor fuels, bitumen and paraffin, catalytic cracking, commodity and raw material production, and maintenance of technological installations.
The PENEX isomerization plant has a design capacity of 800,000 tons per year of raw material. This is important for the production of high-octane gasoline components.
The enterprise is located about 800 km from the state border of Ukraine. Despite this distance, it has repeatedly been attacked by drones.
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