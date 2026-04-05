Watch: Oil refinery on fire in Kstovo, Russia, after drone attack

On the night of April 5, strike drones attacked LUKOIL-Nyzhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region.

Kstovo refinery on fire after drone attack

This is evidenced by NASA's fire detection monitoring system, the FIRMS service.

The fire was recorded in a large part of the oil refinery at 2 a.m., when local residents reported a drone attack on the facility. Share

Later, according to photo and video materials, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant, accompanied by severe burning and a glow in the sky.

Already in the morning, locals observed thick dark smoke rising into the air. It is worth noting that LLC "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" is one of the largest gasoline refineries in the Russian Federation.

The enterprise produces over 50 types of commercial petroleum products, and its main areas of activity are motor fuels, bitumen and paraffin, catalytic cracking, commodity and raw material production, and maintenance of technological installations.

The oil residue processing complex at this refinery was put into operation in 2022; its raw material capacity is 2.1 million tons per year. Share

The PENEX isomerization plant has a design capacity of 800,000 tons per year of raw material. This is important for the production of high-octane gasoline components.