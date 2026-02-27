Watch Pakistan declares war on Afghanistan

On February 27, Pakistani Defense Minister Mohammad Asif officially declared that his country was at war with Afghanistan because “patience had run out.”

War broke out between Afghanistan and Pakistan

According to the latest reports, Pakistan carried out air and ground strikes on Taliban targets in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia overnight.

Defense Minister Mohammad Asif made a statement on this matter:

After the withdrawal of NATO troops, it was expected that peace would come to Afghanistan and the Taliban would focus on the interests of the Afghan people and peace in the region. But the Taliban turned Afghanistan into a colony of India. They gathered terrorists from all over the world in Afghanistan and started exporting terrorism. They deprived their people of basic human rights. They took away the rights that Islam gives to women. Share

According to the minister, his country did everything possible to stabilize the situation, but diplomatic tools did not work.

Against this backdrop, Mohammad Asif stated that the Taliban has become an intermediary for India.

Pakistan's role in the past was positive. It hosted 5 million Afghans for 50 years. Even today, millions of Afghans earn their living on our land. Our patience has run out. Now we will have open war with you. Share

On the evening of February 26, it became known that Afghanistan had launched large-scale offensive operations against the positions of the Pakistani armed forces along the Durand Line.