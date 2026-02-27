Watch Pakistan declares war on Afghanistan

On February 27, Pakistani Defense Minister Mohammad Asif officially declared that his country was at war with Afghanistan because “patience had run out.”
Points of attention
- Pakistan accuses Taliban of becoming an intermediary for India, leading to the decision to engage in open war.
- Recent large-scale offensive operations launched by Afghanistan against Pakistani armed forces along the Durand Line escalate the conflict.
War broke out between Afghanistan and Pakistan
According to the latest reports, Pakistan carried out air and ground strikes on Taliban targets in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia overnight.
Defense Minister Mohammad Asif made a statement on this matter:
According to the minister, his country did everything possible to stabilize the situation, but diplomatic tools did not work.
Against this backdrop, Mohammad Asif stated that the Taliban has become an intermediary for India.
On the evening of February 26, it became known that Afghanistan had launched large-scale offensive operations against the positions of the Pakistani armed forces along the Durand Line.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-