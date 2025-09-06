In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, partisans struck at the military logistics of the invaders, destroying a relay cabinet on the Luhansk - Stanytsia-Luhanska railway section.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk OAV, Oleksiy Kharchenko.

Last night, Luhansk partisans destroyed another "relay cabinet" responsible for the movement of military cargo on the Luhansk — Stanytsia-Luhanska railway section. Share

He added that, according to eyewitnesses, "there was a lot of burning," "which means a lack of BC and fuel for the occupiers and a weakening of their positions for further waging an aggressive war."