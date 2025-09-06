In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, partisans struck at the military logistics of the invaders, destroying a relay cabinet on the Luhansk - Stanytsia-Luhanska railway section.
Points of attention
- Partisans in the occupied Luhansk region executed an act of sabotage by destroying a relay cabinet on the railway, leading to disruptions in the supply chain for enemy troops.
- The sabotage resulted in a shortage of fuel and ammunition for occupiers, weakening their positions and hindering their ability to continue aggressive warfare.
Partisans set fire to a relay cabinet at the Luhansk Oblast TOT
This was reported by the head of the Luhansk OAV, Oleksiy Kharchenko.
He added that, according to eyewitnesses, "there was a lot of burning," "which means a lack of BC and fuel for the occupiers and a weakening of their positions for further waging an aggressive war."
Earlier, partisans struck at the logistics of Russian troops in the Zaporizhia region, destroying a relay cabinet on a section of the railway near Melitopol. This led to a delay in the supply of enemy military cargo.
