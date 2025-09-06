Watch: partisans sabotaged the railway in the occupied Luhansk region
bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, partisans struck at the military logistics of the invaders, destroying a relay cabinet on the Luhansk - Stanytsia-Luhanska railway section.

Points of attention

  • Partisans in the occupied Luhansk region executed an act of sabotage by destroying a relay cabinet on the railway, leading to disruptions in the supply chain for enemy troops.
  • The sabotage resulted in a shortage of fuel and ammunition for occupiers, weakening their positions and hindering their ability to continue aggressive warfare.

Partisans set fire to a relay cabinet at the Luhansk Oblast TOT

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk OAV, Oleksiy Kharchenko.

Last night, Luhansk partisans destroyed another "relay cabinet" responsible for the movement of military cargo on the Luhansk — Stanytsia-Luhanska railway section.

He added that, according to eyewitnesses, "there was a lot of burning," "which means a lack of BC and fuel for the occupiers and a weakening of their positions for further waging an aggressive war."

Earlier, partisans struck at the logistics of Russian troops in the Zaporizhia region, destroying a relay cabinet on a section of the railway near Melitopol. This led to a delay in the supply of enemy military cargo.

