Watch: Russia shelled Kostyantynivka with banned phosphorus munitions
Ukraine
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Kostyantynivka
Pilots of the Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service filmed and released a video of real hell in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region - shelling of the city with phosphorus munitions.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, with banned phosphorus munitions, creating a fiery inferno and endangering civilians.
  • The use of phosphorus ammunition is prohibited due to its serious health consequences for civilians exposed to it.

Fiery inferno in Kostyantynivka: Russia attacked the city with phosphorus munitions

The State Statistical Service of Ukraine reported this and showed a video.

There are still civilians here. Despite this, the enemy mercilessly attacked civilians with phosphorus, a banned substance that causes serious health consequences.

Pilots of the Phoenix border unit accidentally managed to film this war crime by the Russians in Kostyantynivka.

