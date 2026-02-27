Pilots of the Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service filmed and released a video of real hell in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region - shelling of the city with phosphorus munitions.
Points of attention
- Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, with banned phosphorus munitions, creating a fiery inferno and endangering civilians.
- The use of phosphorus ammunition is prohibited due to its serious health consequences for civilians exposed to it.
Fiery inferno in Kostyantynivka: Russia attacked the city with phosphorus munitions
The State Statistical Service of Ukraine reported this and showed a video.
Pilots of the Phoenix border unit accidentally managed to film this war crime by the Russians in Kostyantynivka.
