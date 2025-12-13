Watch: Russia used a drone to attack a Turkish ship in the Black Sea's "grain corridor"
Ukraine
Navy of the Armed Forces
shaheed
On December 13, the aggressor country once again attacked a civilian vessel. The Russian Federation carried out a targeted strike using a UAV on the Turkish vessel VIVA, which was heading to Egypt with sunflower oil on board. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy.

  • Russia carried out a targeted drone strike on the Turkish vessel VIVA in the Black Sea, violating international maritime law.
  • The attack occurred in the grain corridor as the Turkish ship was heading to Egypt with sunflower oil on board.
  • The Ukrainian Navy and maritime search and rescue service are prepared to assist the Turkish ship, which fortunately was not damaged in the attack.

Russia strikes Turkish civilian ship in the Black Sea

The passage to the sea took place through the grain corridor. There were 11 citizens of the Republic of Turkey on board the vessel.

The strike was carried out in the high seas in Ukraine's exclusive maritime economic zone, outside the scope of Ukrainian air defenses. The Russian Federation is grossly and cynically violating the norms of international maritime law. Such actions directly contradict the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation and are a blatant violation of the San Remo Guidelines.

Currently, the Ukrainian Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in contact with the captain, and the maritime search and rescue service is ready to provide assistance if necessary.

Fortunately, the crew was not injured. The ship is heading to its destination port — Egypt.

With its aggressive actions, the Russian Federation is deliberately challenging international law and shipping safety. But Ukraine will not be broken — we will stand and defend our freedom and right to a peaceful sea!

Ukraine
