Watch: Russian drone explodes near Bandera monument in Lviv

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that a Russian strike drone exploded in the city center, near the monument to Stepan Bandera.

A symbolic place is what the aggressor fears the most, Sadovyi noted.

The moment of the fall was captured on video, which he posted.

According to the mayor, there were no injuries.

A tractor driver who was clearing snow was slightly injured by the blast wave, but he is fine. Share

Also among the consequences are broken windows in nearby buildings, in particular in the polytechnic building and residential buildings.