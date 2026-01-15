Watch: Russian drone explodes near Bandera monument in Lviv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Russian drone explodes near Bandera monument in Lviv

Andriy Sadovy
Lviv
Читати українською

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that a Russian strike drone exploded in the city center, near the monument to Stepan Bandera.

Points of attention

  • A Russian strike drone exploded near the symbolic Bandera monument in Lviv, causing no casualties according to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.
  • The moment of the drone's fall was captured on video and shared by the mayor, highlighting the significance of the event.
  • The aggressor targeted a symbolic place in the city center, showing the fear of symbolic landmarks by the enemy.

Enemy drone in Lviv fell on a playground near the Bandera monument

A symbolic place is what the aggressor fears the most, Sadovyi noted.

The moment of the fall was captured on video, which he posted.

According to the mayor, there were no injuries.

A tractor driver who was clearing snow was slightly injured by the blast wave, but he is fine.

Also among the consequences are broken windows in nearby buildings, in particular in the polytechnic building and residential buildings.

Andriy Sadovyi informed that due to the enemy attack in Lviv, Mytropolyta Andrey and Sheptytskyi streets have been temporarily blocked. Private and public transport is currently not running here.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Lviv. Poland promised to help in the reconstruction of the historical center of the city
Donald Tusk
Lviv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Lviv — number of casualties increases
Maksym Kozytskyi / Lviv OVA
Lviv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?