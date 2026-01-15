Watch: Russian drone explodes near Bandera monument in Lviv

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that a Russian strike drone exploded in the city center, near the monument to Stepan Bandera.
Enemy drone in Lviv fell on a playground near the Bandera monument
A symbolic place is what the aggressor fears the most, Sadovyi noted.
The moment of the fall was captured on video, which he posted.
According to the mayor, there were no injuries.
Also among the consequences are broken windows in nearby buildings, in particular in the polytechnic building and residential buildings.
Andriy Sadovyi informed that due to the enemy attack in Lviv, Mytropolyta Andrey and Sheptytskyi streets have been temporarily blocked. Private and public transport is currently not running here.
