Watch: Russian Merlin reconnaissance drone found in Turkey

A Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance drone has been spotted in Turkey. This is the third such incident in a week.

Farmers in the Salur neighborhood, Manyas district of Balikesir province, reported today another drone found in a field.

Gendarmerie units guarded the scene and transported the drone to Ankara for a detailed technical inspection.

Officials stressed that ownership and origin remain uncertain, and that a Russian origin is only one possibility being considered.

No injuries or property damage were reported as the drone landed in a deserted area.

BREAKING: An unidentified UAV crashed in an empty field in Türkiye's Balıkesir’s Manyas district.



The drone has been sent to Ankara for technical analysis.



While Russian origin (incl. Orlan-10) is being examined, following a similar crash in İzmit a day earlier. pic.twitter.com/hx2o96RluO — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 20, 2025

On December 15, Turkey shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle that was approaching its airspace from the Black Sea. The object was identified as a drone that had lost control. In order to prevent possible risks and threats, the Turkish military decided to eliminate it.

The drone was shot down by F-16 fighters in a safe area outside populated areas. The Defense Ministry stressed that the operation was carried out with the aim of minimizing possible consequences.

A Russian reconnaissance drone crashed in Turkey on December 19. It was found in a rural area in the Izmit region. According to preliminary information, it was a Russian reconnaissance drone "Orlan". Such drones are used for reconnaissance purposes and do not contain explosives.