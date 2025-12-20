Watch: Russian Merlin reconnaissance drone found in Turkey
Category
World
Publication date

Watch: Russian Merlin reconnaissance drone found in Turkey

Russian Merlin reconnaissance drone
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance drone has been spotted in Turkey. This is the third such incident in a week.

Points of attention

  • Multiple Russian reconnaissance drones have been discovered in Turkey recently, sparking concerns and investigations.
  • The ownership and condition of the drones remain uncertain, as Turkish authorities conduct detailed technical inspections.

Russian reconnaissance drone found again in Turkey

Farmers in the Salur neighborhood, Manyas district of Balikesir province, reported today another drone found in a field.

Gendarmerie units guarded the scene and transported the drone to Ankara for a detailed technical inspection.

Officials stressed that ownership and origin remain uncertain, and that a Russian origin is only one possibility being considered.

No injuries or property damage were reported as the drone landed in a deserted area.

On December 15, Turkey shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle that was approaching its airspace from the Black Sea. The object was identified as a drone that had lost control. In order to prevent possible risks and threats, the Turkish military decided to eliminate it.

The drone was shot down by F-16 fighters in a safe area outside populated areas. The Defense Ministry stressed that the operation was carried out with the aim of minimizing possible consequences.

A Russian reconnaissance drone crashed in Turkey on December 19. It was found in a rural area in the Izmit region. According to preliminary information, it was a Russian reconnaissance drone "Orlan". Such drones are used for reconnaissance purposes and do not contain explosives.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Turkey outraged by Russian attack on its ship in Ukraine
Turkey demands that Russia end the war against Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian reconnaissance drone "Orlan" discovered in Turkey
Orlan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?