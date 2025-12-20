Watch: Russian Merlin reconnaissance drone found in Turkey

A Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance drone has been spotted in Turkey. This is the third such incident in a week.
Russian reconnaissance drone found again in Turkey
Farmers in the Salur neighborhood, Manyas district of Balikesir province, reported today another drone found in a field.
Gendarmerie units guarded the scene and transported the drone to Ankara for a detailed technical inspection.
Officials stressed that ownership and origin remain uncertain, and that a Russian origin is only one possibility being considered.
On December 15, Turkey shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle that was approaching its airspace from the Black Sea. The object was identified as a drone that had lost control. In order to prevent possible risks and threats, the Turkish military decided to eliminate it.
The drone was shot down by F-16 fighters in a safe area outside populated areas. The Defense Ministry stressed that the operation was carried out with the aim of minimizing possible consequences.
A Russian reconnaissance drone crashed in Turkey on December 19. It was found in a rural area in the Izmit region. According to preliminary information, it was a Russian reconnaissance drone "Orlan". Such drones are used for reconnaissance purposes and do not contain explosives.
