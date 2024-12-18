Watch: Russians complain about missile attack on Rostov region

Air defense forces and equipment were operating in the Rostov region on the afternoon of December 17. Russians complained about a missile attack.
- A missile attack targeted the Kamenskyi Chemical Plant in the Rostov region, known for producing rocket fuel and components for the Russian army's ammunition.
- Acting Governor of Rostov Region confirmed that Russian air defense successfully repelled an attack involving 10 missiles, causing a residential building to catch fire due to a downed missile fragment.
- Kovalenko Andriy, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, clarified that the chemical enterprise attacked specializes in rocket fuel production, explosives manufacturing, and disposal of spent missile systems.
- The Kamenskyi Plant in the Rostov region is one of the largest chemical enterprises in Russia, focusing on solid-fuel components for rocket engines used in multiple launch rocket systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles.
- Local residents captured the chilling moments of the missile attack, with windows shaking, reflecting the fear and chaos caused by the targeted strike on the chemical plant.
A missile attack took place in the Rostov region
Acting Governor of Rostov Region Yuri Slyusar assured that Russian air defense allegedly repelled an attack of 10 missiles.
As a result, a residential building caught fire in the village of Mala Kamyanka in the Kamyansk district due to fragments of a downed missile.
Emergency services are on site.
Local residents filmed the moment of the missile attack, when “windows were shaking.”
A chemical plant was attacked in the Rostov region — Kovalenko
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, clarified that the attack targeted a chemical enterprise that produces rocket fuel.
The plant also manufactures explosives, ammunition components, and disposes of spent missile systems.
