Watch: Russians complain about missile attack on Rostov region
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Russians complain about missile attack on Rostov region

A missile attack
Читати українською
Source:  KOVALENKO

Air defense forces and equipment were operating in the Rostov region on the afternoon of December 17. Russians complained about a missile attack.

Points of attention

  • A missile attack targeted the Kamenskyi Chemical Plant in the Rostov region, known for producing rocket fuel and components for the Russian army's ammunition.
  • Acting Governor of Rostov Region confirmed that Russian air defense successfully repelled an attack involving 10 missiles, causing a residential building to catch fire due to a downed missile fragment.
  • Kovalenko Andriy, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, clarified that the chemical enterprise attacked specializes in rocket fuel production, explosives manufacturing, and disposal of spent missile systems.
  • The Kamenskyi Plant in the Rostov region is one of the largest chemical enterprises in Russia, focusing on solid-fuel components for rocket engines used in multiple launch rocket systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles.
  • Local residents captured the chilling moments of the missile attack, with windows shaking, reflecting the fear and chaos caused by the targeted strike on the chemical plant.

A missile attack took place in the Rostov region

Acting Governor of Rostov Region Yuri Slyusar assured that Russian air defense allegedly repelled an attack of 10 missiles.

As a result, a residential building caught fire in the village of Mala Kamyanka in the Kamyansk district due to fragments of a downed missile.

Emergency services are on site.

Local residents filmed the moment of the missile attack, when “windows were shaking.”

A chemical plant was attacked in the Rostov region — Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, clarified that the attack targeted a chemical enterprise that produces rocket fuel.

In the Rostov region, one of the largest chemical enterprises in the Russian Federation, the Kamensky Plant, was attacked. It produces rocket fuel (specializes in the manufacture of solid-fuel components for rocket engines, in particular for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles).

Andriy Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko

Head of the Central Development Center

The plant also manufactures explosives, ammunition components, and disposes of spent missile systems.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, they cannot extinguish a large-scale fire after a drone attack — video
In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, they cannot extinguish a large-scale fire after a drone attack — video
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Dozens of drones attacked Russia — an oil depot is on fire in Rostov Oblast
Drone attack on Russia on November 29 - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?