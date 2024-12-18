Watch: Russians complain about missile attack on Rostov region

Air defense forces and equipment were operating in the Rostov region on the afternoon of December 17. Russians complained about a missile attack.

A missile attack took place in the Rostov region

Acting Governor of Rostov Region Yuri Slyusar assured that Russian air defense allegedly repelled an attack of 10 missiles.

As a result, a residential building caught fire in the village of Mala Kamyanka in the Kamyansk district due to fragments of a downed missile.

Emergency services are on site.

Local residents filmed the moment of the missile attack, when “windows were shaking.”

A chemical plant was attacked in the Rostov region — Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, clarified that the attack targeted a chemical enterprise that produces rocket fuel.

In the Rostov region, one of the largest chemical enterprises in the Russian Federation, the Kamensky Plant, was attacked. It produces rocket fuel (specializes in the manufacture of solid-fuel components for rocket engines, in particular for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles). Andriy Kovalenko Head of the Central Development Center

The plant also manufactures explosives, ammunition components, and disposes of spent missile systems.