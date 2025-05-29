Watch: Russia's strategic plant "Avangard" is on fire in St. Petersburg
The Avangard factory
Source:  online.ua

A fire broke out at the Avangard plant in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on the night of May 29. Firefighters are trying to eliminate the fire emergency at the enterprise's building, which is included in the list of strategic buildings in the country.

Points of attention

  • The Avangard plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, known for producing radio electronics and microcircuits, caught fire on May 29.
  • Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire in the production building, measuring 100 square meters, of this strategic enterprise.
  • The cause of the fire at the Avangard plant is currently unknown, and the extent of the damage is being assessed.

The fire at the St. Petersburg plant "Avangard" was reported online late the night before.

In addition, footage was posted online showing thick black smoke rising over the city due to the fire.

The cause of the fire at the enterprise has not been revealed. The St. Petersburg emergency department said after one o'clock in the morning that fire extinguishing work was underway in the production building at 72 Kondratovsky Prospekt.

A fire is burning on the 5th floor of a 6-story building, covering an area of 100 square meters. There were no reports of injuries.

According to data from open sources, this research and production enterprise manufactures, in particular, radio electronics, microcircuit technology, is engaged in instrument making, and the production of basic designs for radio electronic equipment.

JSC "Avangard" is included in the list of strategic and system-forming enterprises of the Russian Federation, and has the status of a Federal Scientific and Production Center in Russia.

In 2014, the Microsystems Engineering Center was opened on the basis of Avangard OJSC. The main building is located in St. Petersburg at 72 Kondratievsky Ave.

