Watch: Salyut defense plant on fire in Moscow

In Moscow, on January 7, the territory of the UEC-Salyutyu plant burned. The enterprise specializes in the production and maintenance of jet aircraft engines.
Points of attention
- The Salyut defense plant in Moscow, part of the Rostec corporation, specializing in jet engines for combat aircraft, experienced a fire, damaging about 300 m² of the area.
- The plant produces engines for various aircraft models such as Su-27, Su-30, Su-33, Su-34, and Yak-130, and the fire resulted in damage to its technological equipment.
- The cause of the fire at the UEC-Salyut plant, currently extinguished, remains unknown, raising concerns about its effects on production and the future of the facility.
Fire at the Salyut defense plant in Moscow: what is known
It is previously known that the area of the fire was about 300 m².
According to local media, technological equipment has been damaged at the enterprise.
The fire is currently extinguished. The cause of the fire is not known.
UEC-Salyut is under sanctions from the US, EU, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Ukraine.
