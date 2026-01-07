Watch: Salyut defense plant on fire in Moscow
In Moscow, on January 7, the territory of the UEC-Salyutyu plant burned. The enterprise specializes in the production and maintenance of jet aircraft engines.

Points of attention

  • The Salyut defense plant in Moscow, part of the Rostec corporation, specializing in jet engines for combat aircraft, experienced a fire, damaging about 300 m² of the area.
  • The plant produces engines for various aircraft models such as Su-27, Su-30, Su-33, Su-34, and Yak-130, and the fire resulted in damage to its technological equipment.
  • The cause of the fire at the UEC-Salyut plant, currently extinguished, remains unknown, raising concerns about its effects on production and the future of the facility.

Fire at the Salyut defense plant in Moscow: what is known

It is previously known that the area of the fire was about 300 m².

The ODK-Salyut plant is part of the Rostec state corporation and produces engines for combat aircraft, in particular the Su-27, Su-30, Su-33, Su-34 aircraft, as well as for the Yak-130 combat training aircraft.

According to local media, technological equipment has been damaged at the enterprise.

The fire is currently extinguished. The cause of the fire is not known.

UEC-Salyut is under sanctions from the US, EU, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Ukraine.

