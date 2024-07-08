Satellite images have appeared of the consequences of a fire at an ammunition warehouse near the villages of Pogorelivka and Sergiivka in the Pidgorensky district of the Voronezh region.

Satellite images of the affected ammunition depots in the Voronezh region

The video shows two areas of damage from which thick smoke is coming.

The fire started on Sunday after an attack by Ukrainian drones - the local authorities reported that all of them were shot down. Still, due to the fall of the debris of one of the UAVs, "an economic building caught fire".

The SSU struck with drones an ammunition depot of the Russian army in the Voronezh region

The explosions on July 7 in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation were the result of an attack by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). A large warehouse of ammunition was hit.

It is reported that the powerful explosion occurred thanks to drones at a field ammunition depot near the village of Sergeevka.

On 9,000 square meters, the enemy stored surface-to-surface, surface-to-air missiles, shells for tanks and artillery, and boxes of cartridges for firearms.

It is from this warehouse that the occupiers supply ammunition to their troops in Ukraine, the sources said. Share

Residents heard an explosion at night, after which a powerful detonation began. The column of smoke can be seen tens of kilometres away.

They say that, according to the blast forecast from the SSU, in the near future there will be a high probability of sudden detonations at the facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex, which is working for the war against Ukraine, the sources added. Share