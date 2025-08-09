Watch: SBU raids Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan

On the morning of August 9, long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" successfully attacked a logistics hub where ready-to-use "Shahedas" are stored, as well as foreign components for them.

The SBU continues to weaken Russia

What is important to understand is that the Russian warehouse that was attacked this time by the Security Service of Ukraine is located in the settlement of Kzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan.

The video shows a strike drone from the SBU’s Central Command “A” hitting a logistics hub building directly. A fire broke out in the background.

It is worth noting that the distance from Ukraine to the point of impact is about 1,300 kilometers.

The SBU team continues its consistent and successful work on the demilitarization of Russian military facilities deep behind enemy lines.