Watch: SBU raids Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan
The SBU continues to weaken Russia
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of August 9, long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" successfully attacked a logistics hub where ready-to-use "Shahedas" are stored, as well as foreign components for them.

Points of attention

  • The distance of about 1,300 kilometers from Ukraine to the target emphasizes the strategic nature of the operation and the SBU's capability to reach deep behind enemy lines.
  • This raid in Tatarstan highlights the ongoing efforts of the SBU to demilitarize Russian military facilities and disrupt their aggressive actions against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the Russian warehouse that was attacked this time by the Security Service of Ukraine is located in the settlement of Kzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan.

The video shows a strike drone from the SBU’s Central Command “A” hitting a logistics hub building directly. A fire broke out in the background.

It is worth noting that the distance from Ukraine to the point of impact is about 1,300 kilometers.

The SBU team continues its consistent and successful work on the demilitarization of Russian military facilities deep behind enemy lines.

"The Shahed storage depots, with which the enemy terrorizes Ukraine every night, are one of the legitimate military targets. Each such successful special operation reduces the enemy's ability to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine," the Security Service of Ukraine said in an official statement.

