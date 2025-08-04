SSU drones hit 5 Russian combat aircraft at Saki airfield
Category
Events
Publication date

SSU drones hit 5 Russian combat aircraft at Saki airfield

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
bavovna
Читати українською

On the night of August 4, drones from the Central Operational Group "A" of the SBU "visited" the Saki military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. It is a key Russian airbase for operations in the Black Sea.

Points of attention

  • Security Service of Ukraine successfully conducted a special operation at the Saki airfield in Crimea, hitting 5 Russian military aircraft, including a Su-30SM.
  • The strike by SSU drones from the Central Service Body “Alpha” resulted in the destruction of aviation weapons, including a $35 to $50 million worth Su-30SM aircraft.
  • The operation also targeted and hit an aviation weapons depot at the airfield, significantly weakening the enemy's ability to wage a war of aggression.

SSU shoots down 5 Russian fighter jets at Saki airfield

The strike completely destroyed a Su-30SM aircraft, damaged another, and hit three Su-24 aircraft.

The enemy suffered significant losses. After all, just one Su-30SM aircraft can cost an average of $35 to $50 million.

As a result of a special operation by the Central Operational Command "A" of the SBU, an aviation weapons depot was also hit at the airfield.

The successful SSU special operation in Saki is another step towards weakening the enemy's ability to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine. The occupiers should remember that they will never feel safe on our land!

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Special Operation "Spiderweb". How NATO Evaluated It
How NATO is commenting on “The Spider Web”
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Operation "Spiderweb". Zelensky revealed unexpected details
Operation "Spiderweb" — new interesting details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Operation "Website". How Ukrainian drones could have reached the Russian Federation
How was it possible to implement “The Web”?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?