SSU drones hit 5 Russian combat aircraft at Saki airfield

On the night of August 4, drones from the Central Operational Group "A" of the SBU "visited" the Saki military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. It is a key Russian airbase for operations in the Black Sea.
SSU shoots down 5 Russian fighter jets at Saki airfield
The strike completely destroyed a Su-30SM aircraft, damaged another, and hit three Su-24 aircraft.
The enemy suffered significant losses. After all, just one Su-30SM aircraft can cost an average of $35 to $50 million.
As a result of a special operation by the Central Operational Command "A" of the SBU, an aviation weapons depot was also hit at the airfield.
