Watch: the General Staff confirmed the destruction of a Russian military facility in Kursk region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
On February 13, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a precision strike on an enemy military facility near the village of Elizavetivka, Kursk Region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision strike on a Russian military facility in Kursk region, destroying the 28th Rifle Battalion stronghold.
  • This strike is part of systematic measures by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to neutralize threats and weaken the enemy's military potential.
  • Any aggression against Ukraine will result in inevitable consequences, with the Armed Forces ready to eliminate hostile formations threatening state security.

Big “bavovna” in Kurshchyna

As a result of the strike, the platoon stronghold of the 28th Rifle Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was destroyed, which was used to launch drones that attacked Ukrainian defenders in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This strike became part of the systematic measures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aimed at neutralizing threats and weakening the enemy's military potential. The enemy must realize: any aggression against Ukraine will have inevitable consequences.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to resolutely pursue and eliminate all hostile formations that threaten the security of our state.

