On September 21, a large-scale fire broke out at the base of PMC "Wagner" in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

Another large-scale fire broke out in Russia

As the Telegram channel "ASTRA" reports, the fire is raging in the village of Molkino in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

It is there that the "Wagner" PMC base is currently burning.

In addition, it is emphasized that administrative buildings are on fire in the settlement where the "Wagner" base was located for almost ten years.

Currently, rescuers and firefighters cannot control the fire, which has spread to neighboring buildings.

It is currently unknown whether the fighters of the "Wagner" PMC were directly injured during the fire.

"Cotton" in Russia on September 21 — the latest details

Over 100 drones attacked various regions of Russia at night.

An ammunition warehouse in the Kuban and an arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Tver region were hit by drone strikes.

Currently, large-scale fires are raging there and detonation is ongoing.

The local population is engaged in self-evacuation, and the authorities have blocked the M-9 "Baltia" federal highway.

According to the latest data, traffic is blocked on the section from km 322 to km 420. What is important to understand is that the village of Oktyabrskii is located in this area, where the 23rd GRAU arsenal was hit.

According to local residents, this arsenal allegedly houses missile mines with airlocks, like in a bunker. A railway passes through part of it, which is not marked on the map. North Korean missiles may be among the missiles.

It is also likely that the third-generation Russian missile complex "Satan" is located there.

It is also known that drones attacked the Tikhoretsk district of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

After the strike of the drones, a large-scale fire broke out and detonation began in the ammunition warehouse.