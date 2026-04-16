Watch: Tuapse refinery burns after drone attack
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Watch: Tuapse refinery burns after drone attack

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Source:  online.ua

At around 3 a.m. on April 16, explosions were heard in Tuapse and a fire immediately broke out. Currently, according to reports in local media, 3 tanks at the refinery are on fire.

Points of attention

  • Explosions and fires broke out at Tuapse refinery in Russia after a drone attack, with 3 tanks on fire.
  • Russian energy facilities are vulnerable to drone attacks, as seen in the recent incident at the Tuapse refinery.

Tuapse refinery on fire after drone attack

Drones are again attacking Russia's energy industry — this time a hit was recorded on the port and oil depot in Tuapse, where oil tanks caught fire.

The danger of drones in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation became known after midnight on April 16.

Later, reports began to appear about air defense operations, explosions, and fires in Tuapse on the territory of the port and oil depot.

The network reported that at least three oil tanks at the Tuapse Refinery were on fire. Footage posted online shows the sky engulfed in flames, which have not yet been extinguished, as evidenced by footage from this morning.

Local authorities, represented by the regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev, confirmed the drone attack on Tuapse and the alleged deaths of two children and injuries to two adults. It is also known that numerous pieces of debris fell on the territory of enterprises in the seaport area.

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