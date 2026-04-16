Watch: Tuapse refinery burns after drone attack

At around 3 a.m. on April 16, explosions were heard in Tuapse and a fire immediately broke out. Currently, according to reports in local media, 3 tanks at the refinery are on fire.

Tuapse refinery on fire after drone attack

Drones are again attacking Russia's energy industry — this time a hit was recorded on the port and oil depot in Tuapse, where oil tanks caught fire.

The danger of drones in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation became known after midnight on April 16. Share

Later, reports began to appear about air defense operations, explosions, and fires in Tuapse on the territory of the port and oil depot.

The network reported that at least three oil tanks at the Tuapse Refinery were on fire. Footage posted online shows the sky engulfed in flames, which have not yet been extinguished, as evidenced by footage from this morning.