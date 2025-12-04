Watch: UAVs attacked Orel and Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation

On the night of December 4, Russians complained about explosions in the city of Oryol and the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation. In one of the cities, previously unknown drones attacked a chemical plant.

Drones attacked a number of regions of the Russian Federation: what are the consequences?

At approximately 2 a.m. Kyiv time, about 10 explosions were heard over Orel in half an hour.

(From the loud sounds — ed.) Windows almost flew out, — wrote local residents. Share

At the same time, a video was posted on social media, allegedly from Orel, where an explosion could be heard. It is still unclear what exactly the unknown drones attacked.

At the same time, publics wrote that explosions thundered in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai, Russia. Russians counted at least 6 loud sounds.

A little later, monitoring channels reported that the Nevinnomyssk Azot chemical plant had previously been hit. Judging by the footage, a fire broke out near the facility.

It should be noted that this plant is considered one of the largest in Russia for the production of nitrogen fertilizers and ammonia, as well as raw materials for explosives.

The main types of products produced: ammonia, urea, melamine, ammonium nitrate, liquid nitrogen fertilizers KAS-32, complex mineral fertilizers, acetic acid and vinyl acetate.