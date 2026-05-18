Watch: Ukraine has developed its own guided aerial bomb

The first Ukrainian KAB is ready for combat use, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has developed its first guided aerial bomb, the KAB, after 17 months of development, offering high accuracy in hitting enemy targets.
- The Ukrainian KAB has a unique design tailored for modern warfare, providing an original solution for effective destruction of fortifications and command posts deep within enemy territory.
Ukrainian engineers developed their first own GAB
Fedorov noted that the development of Ukrainian high-tech solutions for the front continues.
The minister clarified that the warhead of the Ukrainian KAB is 250 kg, and the Ministry of Defense has already purchased the first experimental batch.
Soon, Ukrainian CABs will be operating on enemy targets. We are scaling solutions that increase range and accuracy of destruction and change the rules of modern warfare.
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