Watch: Ukraine has developed its own guided aerial bomb
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Technology
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Watch: Ukraine has developed its own guided aerial bomb

Mykhailo Fedorov
GAB
Читати українською

The first Ukrainian KAB is ready for combat use, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has developed its first guided aerial bomb, the KAB, after 17 months of development, offering high accuracy in hitting enemy targets.
  • The Ukrainian KAB has a unique design tailored for modern warfare, providing an original solution for effective destruction of fortifications and command posts deep within enemy territory.

Ukrainian engineers developed their first own GAB

Fedorov noted that the development of Ukrainian high-tech solutions for the front continues.

The Brave1 participant created the first Ukrainian guided aerial bomb, which has already passed the necessary tests and is ready for combat use. The development lasted 17 months. The Ukrainian KAB has a unique design and was created taking into account the realities of modern warfare. It is not a copy of Western or Soviet solutions, but an original development of Ukrainian engineers for effective destruction of fortifications, command posts and other enemy targets tens of kilometers deep after launch.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The minister clarified that the warhead of the Ukrainian KAB is 250 kg, and the Ministry of Defense has already purchased the first experimental batch.

Pilots are now practicing combat scenarios and adapting the use of the new weapon in real war conditions. Ukraine is moving from importing individual solutions to creating its own high-tech weapons, which systematically strengthens the Defense Forces and provides a technological advantage on the battlefield.

Soon, Ukrainian CABs will be operating on enemy targets. We are scaling solutions that increase range and accuracy of destruction and change the rules of modern warfare.

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