On the morning of May 3, it became officially known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully shot down two tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in the waters of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk.

Ukraine continues to destroy the Russian shadow fleet

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially announced a new successful attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Our soldiers continue to apply sanctions against the Russian shadow oil fleet — they hit two such vessels in the waters near the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that these tankers were actively used to transport oil, but the defenders did everything possible to prevent this from happening again.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov for leading the operation, to the counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, and to our Ukrainian Navy for the consistently useful results.