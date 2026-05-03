On the morning of May 3, it became officially known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully shot down two tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in the waters of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's determined stance against Russian aggression is reflected in the recent military actions in Novorossiysk.
- The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia in the region, highlighting the importance of maritime security in the Black Sea.
Ukraine continues to destroy the Russian shadow fleet
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially announced a new successful attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that these tankers were actively used to transport oil, but the defenders did everything possible to prevent this from happening again.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov for leading the operation, to the counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, and to our Ukrainian Navy for the consistently useful results.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-