Air defense eliminated 249 targets during new Russian attack

During the night of May 2-3, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 268 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.

What is important to understand is that over 160 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 249 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, west, and east of the country. Share

A ballistic missile and 19 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 1 location.