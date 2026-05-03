Air defense eliminated 249 targets during new Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense eliminated 249 targets during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
Читати українською

During the night of May 2-3, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 268 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • The enemy attack from Russian drones originated from multiple directions, including Kursk and Orel in the Russian Federation, as well as Crimea and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.
  • The ongoing situation calls for vigilance and adherence to safety rules as Ukrainian soldiers urge for solidarity and victory in defending their skies.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.

What is important to understand is that over 160 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 249 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, west, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 19 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 1 location.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

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