Air defense eliminated 249 targets during new Russian attack

During the night of May 2-3, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 268 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.
Points of attention
- The enemy attack from Russian drones originated from multiple directions, including Kursk and Orel in the Russian Federation, as well as Crimea and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.
- The ongoing situation calls for vigilance and adherence to safety rules as Ukrainian soldiers urge for solidarity and victory in defending their skies.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.
What is important to understand is that over 160 of them are "shaheeds".
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
A ballistic missile and 19 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 1 location.
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