Watch: Ukraine returns 7 more teenagers from TOT
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Ukraine
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Watch: Ukraine returns 7 more teenagers from TOT

Dmytro Lubinets
7 Ukrainian teenagers
Читати українською

Seven more Ukrainian teenagers aged 13-17 were returned from the territories temporarily occupied by the Russians as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the assistance of the team of the Ombudsman's Office.

Points of attention

  • Seven Ukrainian teenagers aged 13-17 were successfully returned from territories temporarily occupied by Russians with the help of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.
  • US First Lady Melania Trump's support played a crucial role in ensuring the quick and safe return of the children, showcasing international humanitarian efforts.

7 Ukrainian teenagers returned from TOT

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada thanked the First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump, for her humanitarian support for Ukraine's initiatives regarding the return of children.

Lubinets spoke about the children who were successfully returned to Ukraine.

The 13-year-old boy has experienced too much for his age. He lost his father, and later his mother, and was left alone in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. There were no relatives nearby, so he was placed in the Novokyiv social rehabilitation center for minors. Now he is safe and will be with his sister.

Two brothers, ages 13 and 16, were left in the temporary care of their cousin after their parents died to avoid divorce and being placed in a specialized institution.

Despite the boys' clear desire to be reunited with their sister in Ukrainian-controlled territory, representatives of the Children's Service at the TOT and the police, without the presence of a legal representative, exerted psychological pressure and intimidated them, trying to change their decision. Now the brothers will be under the care of their sister, finally safe and protected.

A 14-year-old boy has been reunited with his mother after more than 4 years of separation. They are now together after a long separation.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 2,070 children have already been returned home, but thousands more are still waiting. Ukraine will continue to fight until they all return.

Dmytro Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets

Ombudsman of Ukraine

The Ombudsman's Office directly accompanies every stage of the children's return — from contact with relatives to a personal meeting at the border.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:

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