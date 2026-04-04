Watch: Ukraine returns 7 more teenagers from TOT

Seven more Ukrainian teenagers aged 13-17 were returned from the territories temporarily occupied by the Russians as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the assistance of the team of the Ombudsman's Office.
Points of attention
- Seven Ukrainian teenagers aged 13-17 were successfully returned from territories temporarily occupied by Russians with the help of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.
- US First Lady Melania Trump's support played a crucial role in ensuring the quick and safe return of the children, showcasing international humanitarian efforts.
7 Ukrainian teenagers returned from TOT
This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.
The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada thanked the First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump, for her humanitarian support for Ukraine's initiatives regarding the return of children.
Lubinets spoke about the children who were successfully returned to Ukraine.
Two brothers, ages 13 and 16, were left in the temporary care of their cousin after their parents died to avoid divorce and being placed in a specialized institution.
Despite the boys' clear desire to be reunited with their sister in Ukrainian-controlled territory, representatives of the Children's Service at the TOT and the police, without the presence of a legal representative, exerted psychological pressure and intimidated them, trying to change their decision. Now the brothers will be under the care of their sister, finally safe and protected.
A 14-year-old boy has been reunited with his mother after more than 4 years of separation. They are now together after a long separation.
The Ombudsman's Office directly accompanies every stage of the children's return — from contact with relatives to a personal meeting at the border.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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