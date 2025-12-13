The northern part of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the combat situation in Pokrovsk

The enemy is unable to push through the Ukrainian defenses north of Pokrovsk and is using TB artillery.

For the fourth time in the past month and a half, Russian propagandists have announced the capture of all of Pokrovsk, trying to make it seem like a dream come true. The only argument is photos and videos from the central part of the city.

A video with greetings from Ukrainian soldiers from Pokrovsk was published on the corps' page.

They destroy the illusion of “success” of Russian propagandists, who are still able to move in the fog along a limited route south of the railway. Share

The enemy did not take into account the main thing: this information provocation works only for those for whom TV is food. And Pokrovsk is just an unfamiliar name on the map.

The 7th Corps of the Defense Forces emphasized that the Defense Forces control the north of Pokrovsk. The Russians have lost momentum there, and the laws of hostile propaganda do not apply.

Active offensive actions are underway to restore the Defense Forces' control over every square meter of the city.

Fighters of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya", in cooperation with other units in the defense zone of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are conducting assault raids south of the railway.