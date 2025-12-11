Watch: the Ukrainian Armed Forces installed a Ukrainian flag in the center of Pokrovsk
Watch: the Ukrainian Armed Forces installed a Ukrainian flag in the center of Pokrovsk

Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine raised the Ukrainian flag in the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces raise the Ukrainian flag in the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, as a symbol of defiance against Russian invaders.
  • Ukraine continues to fight against occupation and defend its territory from Russian aggression.
  • Despite Russian attempts to deceive the world, Ukrainian troops remain steadfast in their commitment to protect their homeland.

Ukrainian paratroopers raised the flag in the center of Pokrovsk

The regiment posted the corresponding video on social media.

As the post states, "the world must see that despite the Kremlin's lies about the "taking" of the city, Ukraine is fighting, will fight, and will not give up its territory to the occupiers."

On December 10, Russian troops used armored vehicles in foggy weather to make a surprise assault on Pokrovsk, but the Defense Forces discovered and destroyed them.

