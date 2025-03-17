Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian DRG in Sumy region
Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian DRG in Sumy region

occupiers
Source:  online.ua

Mykolaiv Marines, together with related units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed assault groups of Russian military personnel in the border area of Sumy region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces, including the Mykolaiv Marines, successfully repelled Russian assault groups in the Sumy region.
  • The enemy suffered significant casualties, with 14 combat personnel killed and 15 wounded during the fighting.
  • 4 ATVs used by the enemy were also destroyed in the battle, showcasing the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military forces.

Assault groups of the Russian army were destroyed in Sumy region

Military successes were captured on video by the 36th Bilinsky Separate Marine Brigade.

Thus, the video captures footage of repelling enemy assault actions on the Sverdlikovo (Kursk Region of the Russian Federation) — Novenke, Sumy Region section.

According to the 36th Brigade, as a result of the fighting, the enemy lost 14 combat personnel killed and 15 wounded.

In addition, 4 ATVs used by the enemy were destroyed.

