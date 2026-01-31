Watch: Ukrainian fighters eliminated 80 Russian army attack aircraft in the Pokrovsky direction
Watch: Ukrainian fighters eliminated 80 Russian army attack aircraft in the Pokrovsky direction

NSU
losses
The Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction repelled an enemy assault - they destroyed almost four platoons of Russians in a day.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped another Russian assault on the Pokrovsky direction

This was reported by the third operational brigade of the Spartan National Guard.

The enemy attempted an offensive in the Pokrovsky direction. The Russian occupation command sent forward about 90 attack aircraft. Under the cover of fog, the enemy tried to advance in cars, motorcycles, and ATVs.

As noted, Spartan, together with the Magyar Birds and related units, stopped the Russian offensive.

During the day, the enemy suffered significant losses, including 80 attack aircraft destroyed and two wounded. Two Russian infantrymen were also captured.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed 10 ATVs, four motorcycles, and six Russian army vehicles.

